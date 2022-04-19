Watch Serena Williams and Her 'Mini' Olympia, 4, Face Off on the Tennis Court in Matching Outfits
Queens of the court!
On Tuesday, Serena Williams shared a new video on Instagram of her competing against her newest — and cutest — tennis opponent: her 4-year-old daughter Olympia.
In the hilarious video, Williams prepares for the game before she looks across the net to see her challenger. On the opposite end of the court, Olympia — wearing the same outfit as her mom— stands in a strong stance, ready to take on Williams in the competition.
"Really? This is nuts," says Williams, 40, as Olympia giggles and tries to hit the ball.
"Sometimes it be ya own mini!" the tennis champ captioned the video.
"I refuse to believe @olympiaohanian missed that," replied Alexis Ohanian, who shares daughter Olympia with Williams.
Former tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki also commented on the clip, "Haha!! So so cute!!!❤️😍"
Williams posted about another matching moment with her daughter earlier this month, sharing a series of throwback photos from Paris Fashion Week where the duo twinned in hot pink Balmain dresses.
For the mommy-and-me moment, Williams and her little one pose in front of a fireplace, with Olympia sitting on the mantel while her mom stands in front of her. While the mom of one paired her dress with heeled red booties, Olympia opted for a cute pair of gold sandals.
"Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd," Williams captioned the photos, tagging Balmain.
"Yessss love this! ❤️," wrote Eva Longoria, while Reese Witherspoon added, "The cutest 💕"