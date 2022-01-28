Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Twin in Matching Workout Gear on the Tennis Court

Serena Williams and Olympia proved they’re the coolest mommy-daughter duo in sports as they posed in matching outfits in an adorable picture posted to Instagram on Thursday

Serena Williams and 4-year-old daughter Olympia are stylish both on and off the court!

The tennis pro, 40, showed off her and her mini-me's matching athletic gear in an adorable post on Instagram on Thursday, simply captioning the photo, "Next?"

In the picture, both Williams and Olympia are sporting matching black and pink colorblocked Nike workout gear — the same one the 23-time Grand Slam champion wore at the Australian Open in 2021 — while sitting back to back on the tennis court, with their hands criss-crossed.

Williams wore her long, wavy hair in a simple low ponytail, giving the camera a serious smolder as she showed off her large sparkler on her ring finger, while Olympia wore her hair pulled back and gathered at the top of her head, smirking at the camera while subtly showing off her little tennis bracelet.

While Olympia and her mom have both worn the outfits separately, the photo Williams posted on Thursday appears to be the first time the pair have worn them at the same time together.

"Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit 🙄🙄," the tennis pro commented on husband Alexis Ohanian's picture of their daughter in the pink and black outfit posted last year.

"Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight," she added. "And you wake up wondering why you have no battery 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️ LOL."

The mommy-daughter duo are known for their matching outfits — from sparkly red carpet looks at the recent King Richard premiere to pink ballerina outfits, the two are constantly twinning, whether they're attending an event, playing tennis, or just hanging out at home.

Speaking with PEOPLE in January last year, Williams opened up about the profound effect starting a family has had on her.