Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Pose in Matching Pink Outfits: 'I Got It from My Mama'

Olympia Ohanian has inherited a few traits from her mom, Serena Williams!

On Thursday, the tennis star and her 3½-year-old rocked matching pink loungewear sets.

Williams' sweater — which is from Brunette the Label — reads "Mama," while Olympia's reads "I got it from my mama."

The sports star shared a series of sweet snaps of her and her mini on Instagram. In the first shot, both mom and toddler strike identical poses with their hands on their hips. The second snap features the duo with their hands above their heads in a ballerina stance.

The last image is a bit more candid, as Olympia hugs her mom's leg tightly and smiles wide.

"From her mama," Williams captioned the post.

Olympia's dad, Alexis Ohanian, left some love in the comments, writing: "❤️❤️ my two girls"

Serena Williams Credit: Serena Williams Instagram

Recently, Olympia has been taking after her athlete mom, joining her for tennis practices too.

In April, Williams, 39, told PEOPLE that the main reason she enrolled her daughter in lessons was to keep her occupied while in a socially-distanced environment.

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" the Grand Slam winner said. "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

Williams did go into "tennis mom" mode before Olympia's first lesson in October. "I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques," she added.

Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia Serena Williams, Olympia | Credit: MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty

In May, Ohanian praised his wife for her ability to multi-task as a pro athlete and a mom during an appearance on CBS This Morning. He said that he previously had a "warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being a direct result of just pure work," which Williams helped him to dispel.