Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Dance in Matching Outfits in Cute Video: 'My Forever Bestie'

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia love a mommy-and-me moment!

On Thursday, the tennis star, 40, shared a sweet video on Instagram of her and her 4-year-old daughter dancing together to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect."

The cute clip begins with Williams and Olympia wearing matching blue floral dresses before the athlete spins her daughter around and the pair magically transition into new outfits.

The mother-daughter duo continue to twin in green mini dresses as they dance around the living room together.

"My forever bestie @olympiaohanian," Williams captioned the video.

Last month, Williams shared a similar video of the pair showing off an adorable mother-daughter dance while strutting their stuff in matching outfits.

Set to Pharrell's "Just a Cloud Away," Williams and Olympia couldn't hold back huge grins and belly laughs as they performed their choreographed duet.

"Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie 💁🏾‍♀️🙇🏽‍♀️," Williams captioned the sweet clip, which had fans going wild for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her mini-me.

As the video begins, Williams and Olympia can be seen holding hands in matching black-tie attire. Rocking black mini-dresses, black shoes, and purses, the mother-daughter duo strut towards the camera then, after a quick pause, decide it's time for an outfit change.

In a fun transition, with one hop Williams and Olympia's matching outfits change from nighttime to bedtime, and the pair spend the rest of the video in matching white pajama sets complete with fuzzy slippers.

Both videos are far from the first time Williams and her daughter have rocked matching looks, The duo "slayed" in matching hot-pink Balmain dresses at Paris Fashion Week in early April, and a couple weeks later, Williams shared another video of her and Olympia facing off on the tennis court in matching competition looks.