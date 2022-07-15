Before Greece, tennis legend Serena Williams shared pictures of her enjoying some mother and daughter time over afternoon tea in London

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Take Daughter Olympia to Greece: 'Just the 3 of Us'

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are enjoying some family time in Greece!

On Thursday, the tennis legend, 40, posted social media images of the couple enjoying a sightseeing tour of Athens with four-year-old daughter Olympia.

"Just the 3 of us," Williams captioned the post, which featured an image of the S by Serena founder posing to the camera in a casual black dress while Ohanian, 39, puckered up to kiss Olympia on the cheek.

In a second shot, the couple is seen on a walkway, with Olympia looking straight into the camera from the safety of her father's arms.

Serena Williams with family in Greece Credit: Serena Williams/Instagram

Before making their way to Greece, Williams and Olympia enjoyed some mother-daughter time in the U.K.

The tennis veteran shared a sweet Instagram post of the pair during an outing together in London on July 10. It showed Serena wearing an elegant black and white striped outfit while Olympia relaxed on an elaborate rattan chair in a cute red-themed summer dress.

In another post, Williams' daughter also chanted "Serena" in the back of a London taxi while holding on to her mum's hand to mimic the chant of the Wimbledon crowd, where Serena recently played after more than a year out of tennis.

"@olympiaohanian loves her afternoon tea and cheering for mama. #PinkiesUp 🫖," Williams captioned the post.

The family of three has been spending time traveling following Williams' Wimbledon match, where she was eliminated after a first-round game against Harmony Tan of France.

Earlier this month, Ohanian also treated Olympia to high tea while spending quality time with his little girl.

In a photo he shared via his Instagram Story, Ohanian looked pensively at a menu and tried not to laugh as Olympia giggled beside him.

The menu revealed that the two were enjoying afternoon tea at Bridgerton at The Lanesborough, a Regency-inspired tea experience.

"Afternoon Tea with [Olympia]," the tech entrepreneur captured a photo of the duo at the time.

Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams arrives at the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian and Serena Williams | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

While in conversation with the Imposters podcast from Morning Brew, Ohanian opened up about being a "business dad" and what that means for his family.

Noting that being a businessman and a father are the "strongest parts" of his identity, the tech entrepreneur said, "I spent most of my life, most of my adult life really focusing on just the career part, the first part, and then four years ago [I] became a dad. Things shifted. And that is the lens through which I look at basically every decision."

"Professionally, ... I want to be doing my absolute best work for however long I can so that my daughter can see me doing it, doing it in a way that I'm proud of, that's she's proud of, doing it in a way where it's the best of the best, but aligned with values," he continued.

"I really want Olympia to see me working, to see me building," added Ohanian. "And I also think it's part of my responsibility as a dad and a role model. I want her to see me put in work in something I really care about and being passionate about something and caring about something."

Ohanian also joked that Olympia currently "just thinks I make pancakes for a living."