Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Celebrate Daughter Olympia's First Ballet Recital: 'Proud'
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are celebrating daughter Olympia after performing in her first ballet recital!
On Monday, Ohanian posted a sweet photo on Instagram featuring the family of three as they beamed together with bouquets of flowers in honor of their 4-year-old daughter's performance. In the shot, Olympia looks adorable in her pink ballerina tutu, a hair bow and ballet slippers.
"First ballet recital for @olympiaohanian in the books 🙌 proud of you, Junior! (The ring pop was not part of the performance)," Ohanian captioned the photo.
The tennis champion, 40, and tech entrepreneur, 39, aren't shy about celebrating their love for their daughter on social media. Just last week, Ohanian shared photos of his and Olympia's daddy-and-daughter day out mini-golfing.
The Reddit co-founder shared photos of the mini-golf adventure to Instagram, showing off a fun time despite Olympia seeming more interested in serving looks on the putting green.
"I made the mistake of thinking my 4-year-old would take mini-golf seriously (this footwear??), but it was still a great daddy-daughter date 🙌," Ohanian joked in the post.
In a slideshow, Olympia, sporting dress-shoes and a minidress, strikes various poses for her dad while standing on the course.
Earlier this month, Williams posted a video of her and Olympia dancing in matching blue floral dresses to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect."
"My forever bestie @olympiaohanian," Williams captioned the video.
Last month, Williams shared a similar video of the pair showing off an adorable mother-daughter dance while serving looks in matching outfits.
Set to Pharrell's "Just a Cloud Away," Williams and Olympia couldn't hold back huge grins and belly laughs as they performed their choreographed duet.
"Time to turn in, and turn up with my bestie 💁🏾♀️🙇🏽♀️," Williams captioned the sweet clip, which had fans going wild for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her mini-me.