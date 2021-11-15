Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Match in Sparkly Red Carpet Looks for King Richard Premiere

King Richard will open in theaters and debut on HBO Max on Nov. 19

For tennis star Serena Williams, the premiere of King Richard was a night of family and reflection.

Williams, 40, attended the film's premiere Sunday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles with her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian, 38. The movie follows Williams and sister Venus Williams' rise on the tennis circuit under the guidance of their father and coach, Richard Williams.

The mother-daughter pair wore matching outfits on the red carpet, including rhinestone-covered black bodysuits, with Williams' look designed by David Koma. Williams wore a heeled black, over-the-knee boot that was also bejeweled, while Olympia's version was a crystal-covered pair of tights worn with sparkly Mary Jane shoes.

"I am wearing David Koma, I saw this look on the runway and I was like this is what I need to wear for the premiere," said Williams per Yahoo! News.

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard" Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While on the carpet, Williams spoke to PEOPLE about the movie and shared what she hopes viewers take away about King Richard's message.

"You can live your dream. Can't be afraid of hard work, you know elbow grease, but more than anything to have fun along the way. Like you got to have support and that the connection to family is just invaluable. You know, you never give up on that. You never give up on that," she said.

In the film, Williams' father is played by actor Will Smith, 53, who talked about his role with PEOPLE.

"People saw him as the classic driving patriarch, and he could not have been more different than that. That was Richard Williams' world persona. And that's how he dealt with people on the outside world, but he is the mushiest and like lovey-dovey father with his children," said Smith.

Williams also weighed in on Smith playing her father, calling the casting "incredible."

"To have Will play my father it was just incredible. ... I mean wow, it's Will Smith! You're like, 'It's Will! Can I have an autograph?' Relax. Play it cool and play hard to get like, actually we would like to just consider you and you're like, absolutely. But when you first hear Will, it's a sure thing," said Williams.

Williams admitted that "there's so many ways to tell the story" of her family's success, but in the movie "you get to see this whole side of what happened long before you ever win even one championship. And it's a lot of fun with a family story and if you have a family you relate to this."

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Serena Williams Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In addition to Smith and the tennis star, Williams' older sister, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Berenthal, Demi Singleton and Saniyaa Sidney were also at the event.