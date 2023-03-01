Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Strike Sweet Pose with Olympia at Niece's Derby-Themed Wedding

Serena Williams and her family went all out for a special occasion.

The retired tennis pro, husband Alexis Ohanian, 39, and daughter Olympia, 5, got decked out to attend niece Justus Bobbitt's wedding to Brandon Salters.

Williams, 41, dressed in a sky blue dress with a matching fascinator, while her daughter opted for a pinkish-purple dress with her own little fascinator. Ohanian dressed in a gray suit with a pink bowtie and posed with a straw hat in his hand.

"A day at the derby for J & B 💘We all had too much fun!," Williams captioned the shots from the day.

Bobbitt is the daughter of Williams' late sister Yetunde Price, who was tragically killed in Compton on Sept. 14, 2003. Bobbitt and her now-husband got engaged on that date in 2020.

The tennis icon has been able to spend more time with Olympia after announcing in August that she was stepping away from the game.

She appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in December and told host Janine Rubenstein that Olympia is "very aware" that her mom is no longer committed to an intense training schedule and is trying to make the most of her newfound free time.

Serena Williams/Instagram

"She wants to make sure that I'm aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said, laughing.

"I'm always like, 'Olympia, I'm not working now.' She's like, 'Yeah, you don't play tennis!' She's like, 'Yes!' And I don't really quite know how to feel about that!"

After becoming a lead investor in Angel City FC two years ago, Ohanian detailed how his daughter largely influenced his decision in an Instagram post in December.

"As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter @olympiaohanian," he wrote.