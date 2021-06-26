Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia Channels Belle During Visit to Versailles

Olympia Ohanian is fit for palace life!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 3½-year-old daughter dressed up as Princess Belle on her family's recent visit to the Palace of Versailles in France, as documented on the toddler's Instagram page.

In one photo, captioned "Reflection," Olympia poses in her yellow gown while walking through the palace's famous hall of mirrors. In another sweet shot, she's all smiles while standing outside the entrance.

"Palace visit," read the caption on the second snap, which was posted on Thursday.

Williams' sister Venus Williams commented a few emojis below the sweet photo, while her fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki added, "Little princesse 🥰❤️."

Recently, Olympia has been taking after her athlete mom, joining her for tennis practices.

In April, Williams, 39, told PEOPLE that the main reason she enrolled her daughter in lessons was to keep her occupied while in a socially-distanced environment.

"Honestly, we started because it's a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we're just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?" the Grand Slam winner said. "There was only one answer, to my dismay."

Williams did go into "tennis mom" mode before Olympia's her first lesson in October. "I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques," she added.

Last month, Ohanian, 38, opened up about his wife's ability to multitask as a pro athlete and a mom while speaking about his advocacy for paid family leave on CBS This Morning.

The Reddit co-founder said that he previously had a "warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being a direct result of just pure work," which Williams helped him to dispel.