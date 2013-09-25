Seraphina Affleck Pays Homage to Dad Ben with Adorable Tee

Ben Affleck's little girl steps out in an adorable personalized tee with his photo.

AKM-GSI

We know what’s on Seraphina Affleck‘s mind — dad Ben!

While grabbing ice cream in Brentwood, Calif. with mom Jennifer Garner on Wednesday, the 4½-year-old stepped out in a long-sleeved top personalized with a photo of her smiling father.

Not sure where she got it, but we think it’s a sweet way to pay homage to a parent.

Seraphina’s fashionable display of paternal affection comes only a week after brother Samuel, 18 months, wore his Batman tee.