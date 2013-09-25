Seraphina Affleck Pays Homage to Dad Ben with Adorable Tee
Ben Affleck's little girl steps out in an adorable personalized tee with his photo.
We know what’s on Seraphina Affleck‘s mind — dad Ben!
While grabbing ice cream in Brentwood, Calif. with mom Jennifer Garner on Wednesday, the 4½-year-old stepped out in a long-sleeved top personalized with a photo of her smiling father.
Not sure where she got it, but we think it’s a sweet way to pay homage to a parent.
Seraphina’s fashionable display of paternal affection comes only a week after brother Samuel, 18 months, wore his Batman tee.
Ben sure is a lucky guy. His kids (and wife!) are definitely his biggest fans.