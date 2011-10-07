Jane Krakowski Wants to Bottle 'New Baby Smell'

"[I'm kind of amazed sometimes, with some of the scents that come from my son," jokes Krakowski, 42. "It's funny -- when it's your child, those things don't smell bad."

Jane Krakowski‘s favorite fragrance? Baby.

“My new favorite smell is new baby smell. It makes me so happy. If someone could bottle that, I’d love to have it,” the 30 Rock star — mom to son Bennett Robert — told reporters Thursday at Sephora’s Sensorium event in New York City.

And Bennett, now 5 months, is meeting all his milestones. “He can poo, he can dribble and he’s teething, all right on target,” the actress says proudly.



Meanwhile Krakowski and fellow new mom Tina Fey are back to work on Season 5 of 30 Rock. And it must be going well — Says the star, “I smell syndication!”