Sen. Chuck Schumer Celebrates Birth of Third Grandchild, Daughter Alison's Baby Boy Henry: Photo

Chuck Schumer has become a grandfather for the third time.

On Monday, the senate majority leader, 72, shared a photo of himself on Instagram, holding his newest grandson while announcing his birth.

Daughter Alison Schumer, 33, and wife Elizabeth Weiland have welcomed a baby, son Henry, the politician revealed in the caption.

"Joy to the world! Elizabeth and Alison, my daughter-in-law and daughter, gave birth to beautiful Henry on Thursday, our third grandchild!"

The baby boy is the first baby for the couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Brooklyn, NY in 2018.

In addition to Henry, Schumer is also grandfather to daughter Jessica's two children with husband Micahel Shapiro, 4-year-old Noah and Eleanor, 8 months.

In December, Schumer spoke of the Respect for Marriage Act's personal significance as he watched his daughter and her wife prepare to welcome a child.

"Today, thanks to the tireless advocacy of many, many in this room, and the dogged work by many of my colleagues, my grandchild will live in a world that will respect and honor their mothers' marriage," he said.