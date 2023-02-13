Sen. Chuck Schumer Celebrates Birth of Third Grandchild, Daughter Alison's Baby Boy Henry: Photo

Senator Chuck Schumer welcomes daughter Alison's baby boy, Henry, just months after daughter Jessica welcomed a baby girl, Eleanor

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 04:51 PM
Senator Chuck Schumer Celebrates Birth of Third Grandchild, Daughter Alison's Baby Boy Henry
Photo: Chuck Schumer/instagram, Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Chuck Schumer has become a grandfather for the third time.

On Monday, the senate majority leader, 72, shared a photo of himself on Instagram, holding his newest grandson while announcing his birth.

Daughter Alison Schumer, 33, and wife Elizabeth Weiland have welcomed a baby, son Henry, the politician revealed in the caption.

"Joy to the world! Elizabeth and Alison, my daughter-in-law and daughter, gave birth to beautiful Henry on Thursday, our third grandchild!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The baby boy is the first baby for the couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Brooklyn, NY in 2018.

In addition to Henry, Schumer is also grandfather to daughter Jessica's two children with husband Micahel Shapiro, 4-year-old Noah and Eleanor, 8 months.

In December, Schumer spoke of the Respect for Marriage Act's personal significance as he watched his daughter and her wife prepare to welcome a child.

"Today, thanks to the tireless advocacy of many, many in this room, and the dogged work by many of my colleagues, my grandchild will live in a world that will respect and honor their mothers' marriage," he said.

Related Articles
Terry Bradshaw and his family at his Hollywood Star
Terry Bradshaw's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
House signs RFMA
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Celebrate After Congress Passes Historic Respect for Marriage Act
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Shay Mooney, Hannah Mooney
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome a Baby Boy
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Kyro: 'We've All Been Waiting For You'
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy
Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy — See the Photo!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNgqmiusQwK/ jed_duggar Verified No matter the view, I want to see it with you. 💞 85w
Jedidiah Duggar and Wife Katelyn Expecting Their Second Child
US President Joe Biden signs H.R. 8408, the Respect for Marriage Act, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
President Biden Signs Historic Same-Sex Marriage Bill: 'Today Is a Good Day'
Love is Blind's Jessica Batten's engagement
'Love Is Blind' 's Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Benjamin McGrath
Joe Biden family
Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren: Everything to Know
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Tessa Hilton Shares Son Caspian's First Halloween Costume, Baby Yoda
Barron Hilton Shares Intimate Photos of His and Wife Tessa's First Thanksgiving as a Family of 4
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline