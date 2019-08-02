Selma Blair Shares Selfie with Son Arthur Amid MS Journey: 'Darkest Before the Dawn'

Selma Blair is holding her son close amid her journey with multiple sclerosis.

The 47-year-old actress shared a sweet new selfie with her son, Arthur, 8, as she thanked her friends and followers for their support after sharing an emotional post about the chronic neurological disease earlier this week.

“It is darkest before the dawn, I have always heard,” Blair captioned a dark selfie of her and Arthur. “And I keep it in mind. And I still get overwhelmed in the chaos of the dark. And I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post.”

“The old me was ashamed,” she continued. “Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image. The heart bruised words. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled … Maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again.”

Blair added that she “failed as a mom a million times yesterday” but “Arthur was fine.”

“The world didn’t stop,” she wrote, adding, “I cried. He laughed. He played a fishing video for me. We slept and woke and he took this. He is golden. Alive. Happy.”

“Thank you universe. I will get there. Have patience. Thank you. All of us. Be gentle. With ourselves and others. It is a wonderful feeling. Thank you to everyone here and in my life who did that for me the last few days. I can do this now. 🖤,” she concluded, adding the hashtag “#walkingeachotherhome.”

Image zoom Selma Blair with son Arthur Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Blair’s famous friends chimed in to support her in the comments section of her post.

“You can TOTALLY do this,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, while Jennifer Garner added, “Beautiful girl. Beautiful boy.”

“You are a magnificent mom,” Debra Messing said. “You are a luminous soul. You are strong and brave and vulnerable and oh so loved. Holding you in my heart.”

Earlier this week, the Legally Blonde actress shared a close-up image of her legs in the bath on Instagram, while opening up about her struggle with insomnia following a painful, two-month-long treatment course of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

“Insomnia. I am like a waking baby. Afraid and want to cry. I want my mom. I do. I will take a bath. And cry. The beginning is hard. I have to Remember. #hsct #baby,” she captioned the emotional post.

Last week, Blair showed off her newly-shaved head as she announced that she was returning home after the intense round of treatment.

Opening up to PEOPLE in July, Blair explained that she is honest with Arthur (his father is fashion designer Jason Bleick, whom Blair dated from 2010-2012) about her new challenges and is constantly impressed by his resilience.

“He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” she said, including watching her fall downstairs or rush to a bathroom when she’s feeling sick.

But Arthur doesn’t view his mom’s weaknesses negatively.

“He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave,'” Blair shared.

The actress added that living well for her son is the driving force that keeps her motivated in the best way.

“This is it. The only life we get,” Blair said. “My disease isn’t a tragedy, but I tell myself, ‘You’re going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son.'”