Even though Selma Blair‘s 4-year-old son Arthur Saint plans on dressing up as a police officer this Halloween, he will not be allowed to carry his toy gun in his holster.

“I bought him a cap gun and I talked about it with his dad, and it’s taken very seriously,” Blair, 43, told PEOPLE at Brian Bowen Smith‘s Metallic Life exhibition opening in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

“I won’t let him carry around the play gun for Halloween. He doesn’t get to carry it around outside.”

Not too long ago, Blair noticed that her son was interested in guns. “He would take a flower and break it and turn it into a gun — bang bang. I mean, that’s his thing. So whether I bought him a gun or not, he finds a way to do it.”

So instead of ignoring the issue, Blair decided to face it straight on by buying him his own cap gun while educating him on how dangerous they are at the same time.

“I’m new at navigating this. He only plays with this cap gun with Mom or Dad around, and he seems to respect it so far and understands that these are plastic toys and we don’t shoot people,” says Blair.

“I am someone that is terrified of guns,” the actress adds. “I know how to shoot one very well. My sister was a police officer and I have tremendous respect and caution around guns, but it is something he was drawn to.”

Arthur won’t be packing heat this Halloween, but Blair is hoping to stay warm in her own costume. “I think I will be a nun because it’s comfy. It’s like wearing a Snuggie,” jokes Blair.

