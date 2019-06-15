Selma Blair Shaves Her Head with Help from Her 'Zen Barber' 7-Year-Old Son: 'Back to My Roots'

Selma Blair has cut her hair with the help of her son.

The 46-year-old actress posted a picture of herself as her 7-year-old son Arthur Saint sheers her locks off in an adorable moment between the two.

“People. #selmablair #arthursaintbleick. Back to my roots. #zen barber who still says butthole whenever given an opportunity. I love him,” she captioned the post.

Blair’s son has been her rock over the years, after she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis back in August 2018. She went public with her diagnosis months later in October, and has since revealed she can no longer lift her arms long enough to brush her hair.

In February, Blair told Good Morning America that her son took the news of her diagnosis particularly hard.

“After the MRI, I said, ‘I have something called multiple sclerosis,’ and he almost cried and said, ‘Will it kill you?’ ” the mother of one told Robin Roberts.

“And I said, ‘No. I mean, we never know what kills us, Arthur. But this is not the doctor telling me I’m dying,’” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘Oh. Okay!’“

Blair brought son Arthur as her date last month at the 26th annual Race to End MS gala, where she said her son “is the reason for everything” she does.

The Cruel Intentions star has shared her experience in dealing with MS on Instagram, candidly revealing the extent of her illness.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell,” Blair posted on Instagram in May. “I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we want them to take to get better… I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. But it’s still morning. We get through. #realitycheck”