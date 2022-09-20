Selma Blair's Son Arthur, 11, Says He's 'Really Proud' of Mom After 'DWTS' Debut: 'It Was Amazing'

Selma Blair made her Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday, performing with pro dancer Sasha Farber

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 03:33 PM

Selma Blair had her biggest fan by her side when making her Dancing with the Stars debut this week.

On Monday night, the Legally Blonde actress, 50, took the stage with pro dancer Sasha Farber, bringing fans and the judges to tears with her moving performance.

Blair, who has been open about her MS diagnosis and how she hopes to make a statement on the show, danced an elegant routine to David Cook's "Time of My Life."

After the performance, which earned the pair a 28/40 from the judges, Blair's 11-year-old son Arthur, whom she shares with ex Jason Bleick, raved over his mom's routine.

"I'm really proud of her," he told Access Hollywood. "It's just wonderful that she does this stuff and moves around."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Selma Blair
ABC/Eric McCandless

"It was amazing," he added. "Even the judges were moved by it."

Ahead of her routine, Blair and her partner spoke about her MS diagnosis in her introduction package, noting how she struggles with her physical and mental abilities.

"I want to perform in a way that uses my body," she told Farber in rehearsals. "Doing this can only help me in the long run."

Blair also admitted that she was feeling nervous about her balance but noted, "I've underestimated me in the past so don't underestimate me."

Selma Blair and son Arthur
Selma Blair/Instagram

Last month, the Cruel Intentions actress shared a car selfie with son Arthur on his first day of fifth grade. The tween smiled in a navy hoodie as he looked up at the camera.

"I almost didn't get a picture with the fifth grader!" she captioned the sweet shot. "I am proud of you Arthur. Proud you even got out of the car 💁🏼✨🥇🤪."

Related Articles
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
Selma Blair and son Arthur
Selma Blair Shares First Day of School Selfie with Son Arthur, 11: 'I Am Proud of You'
selma blair
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Is a 'New Chapter' in Her Multiple Sclerosis Journey: 'Finding Strength'
SELMA BLAIR, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DANCING WITH THE STARS
'Dancing with the Stars' ' Alfonso Ribeiro Calls Selma Blair's Journey 'Groundbreaking' for the Show
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'DWTS' Star Val Chmerkovskiy Says Pregnant Jenna Johnson is Happy Working on Their 'Life Goals'
Jersey Shore Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole Polizzi (Snooki)
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the 'DWTS' Advice She Gave 'Jersey Shore' Costar Vinny Guadagnino
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'
Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews, Mayyas
Sofía Vergara Reveals the 'Very Special' Gift The Mayyas Gave Her Moments After They Won 'AGT'
SPARKLE, from left: Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston, 2012
Jordin Sparks Reflects on Whitney Houston Friendship at 'DWTS' Premiere: 'She Was So Supportive'
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1717 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'America's Got Talent' Crowns a New Champion! Lebanese Dance Troupe The Mayyas Win Season 17
Heidi D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio
Heidi and Charli D'Amelio Get Real About Competing on 'DWTS' : 'There Can Only Be One Winner'
Drake Milligan and Sara James attend a "America's Got Talent"
'America's Got Talent' Finalists Share Their Most Memorable Moments of Season 17 Ahead of the Finale
Selma Blair Rollout
All About Selma Blair's New Service Dog Scout and Her MS Now: 'I'm Doing Really Well'
Card Placeholder Image
Selma Blair's 10-Year-Old Son Arthur Says He's Proud of Mom as They Walk Red Carpet Together
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022