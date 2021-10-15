Selma Blair's 10-Year-Old Son Arthur Says He's Proud of Mom as They Walk Red Carpet Together

Selma Blair said her 10-year-old son Arthur Saint got a haircut right before the event, which his dad Jason Bleick also attended

Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick arrive at a special screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles Special Screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", Los Angeles, United States - 14 Oct 2021

Selma Blair had her supportive 10-year-old by her side at a screening of her emotional new documentary.

The actress was joined by son Arthur Saint on the red carpet for a screening of Introducing, Selma Blair Thursday night, and when PEOPLE (the TV Show!) special contributor Adrianna Costa asked him if he's "so proud of" his mom "and how brave she is," he quickly said with a smile and nod, "Yes."

Arthur's dad Jason Bleick also appeared for the night out, as Blair hugged him and asked what he thought of their child's fresh haircut.

"I didn't recognize him," Bleick said, as Blair explained that her hairdresser gave Arthur the haircut right before the appearance: "He's like, 'Ooh, it's so much easier to put a mask on!' "

Directed by Rachel Fleit, the movie shows an intimate look at what Blair's life is like living with multiple sclerosis after being diagnosed with the chronic immune disease in August 2018. For over a year, the Cruel Intentions star, 49, suffered through intense pain and physical struggles from MS, including having difficulty speaking and losing the ability to fully use her left leg.

The film showcases how Arthur inspires her to keep pushing through, no matter her hardships.

Celebrating her son's birthday in July, Blair wrote on Instagram, "Arthur Saint Blair Bleick. Too many names for a funny and adoring rascal. Too much love from mom to you Sainty. You changed me forever. And when you reach for my hand, I am always in awe that we have this life together. I will always love you. Happy ten years kiddo."

Back in 2019, Blair opened up to PEOPLE about how her son displayed resilience throughout her diagnosis. "He's had to endure a lot; he's seen a lot," she said at the time, adding that she was surprised to learn that Arthur enjoys having her visit his school.

"He said, 'I love when you come to school because you make the kids laugh and you answer all their questions,' " she recalled. Blair added that she doesn't shy away from explaining to the kids about why she "walks and talks funny."

"I explain what's happening and that my voice doesn't hurt, and we have really decent exchanges," she said. "I had no idea Arthur was proud of that. I thought 'I'm probably an embarrassment,' but to know I'm not was one of my proudest moments."