Selma Blair on Letting Son Arthur Shave Her Head Before Stem Cell Transplant: 'A Nice Moment'

In Selma Blair's new documentary, her son Arthur shaves his mother's head before her life-altering stem cell transplant for her multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick arrive at a special screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles Special Screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", Los Angeles, United States - 14 Oct 2021

Selma Blair is opening up about her son's involvement amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

In a scene from the actress's new documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, her son Arthur Saint, 10, shaves his mom's head prior to her life-altering stem cell transplant in 2019.

"It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different," Blair, 49, told Entertainment Tonight of letting Arthur perform the haircut. "That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included."

The mom of one, who shares Arthur with ex Jason Bleick, also noted that the haircut took place years ago and her son doesn't fully remember the moment.

"There is so much I realize he was really young he didn't remember," she added.

Last week, Blair had her supportive son by her side at a screening of her emotional documentary. When PEOPLE (the TV Show!) special contributor Adrianna Costa asked him if he's "so proud of" his mom "and how brave she is," he quickly said with a smile and nod, "Yes."

Arthur's dad also appeared for the night out, as Blair hugged him and asked what he thought of their child's fresh haircut.

"I didn't recognize him," Bleick said, as Blair explained that her hairdresser gave Arthur the haircut right before the appearance: "He's like, 'Ooh, it's so much easier to put a mask on!' "

Directed by Rachel Fleit, the movie shows an intimate look at what Blair's life is like living with MS after being diagnosed with the chronic immune disease in August 2018. For over a year, the Cruel Intentions star suffered through intense pain and physical struggles from MS, including having difficulty speaking and losing the ability to fully use her left leg.