BumpWatch: Selma Blair - On the Dot

Selma Blair may be overdue, but she's still staying stylish while making her way to a midwife appointment with boyfriend Jason Bleick on Tuesday in Westwood, Calif.

Updated December 02, 2020 02:03 PM
Waiting game!

The actress, 39, celebrated her baby shower — hosted by Cruel Intentions costar Sarah Michelle Gellar Prinze back in May.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” Blair said at the time.

