BumpWatch: Selma Blair - On the Dot

Selma Blair may be overdue, but she's still staying stylish while making her way to a midwife appointment with boyfriend Jason Bleick on Tuesday in Westwood, Calif.

Waiting game!

The actress, 39, celebrated her baby shower — hosted by Cruel Intentions costar Sarah Michelle Gellar Prinze — back in May.