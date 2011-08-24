Family Photo: The Blair-Bleicks Do Lunch

Selma Blair and Jason Bleick brings son Arthur Saint, 4 weeks, along for a meal at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday in Hollywood, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 08:01 PM
Advertisement

Lunch date with the little one!

Selma Blair and Jason Bleick bring son Arthur Saint, 4 weeks, along for a meal at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday in Hollywood, Calif.

The actress, 39, introduced her newborn last week by Tweeting a sweet shot of her fashion designer beau snoozing with their son his chest.

“My boys,” Blair wrote.

RELATED: Meet Selma Blair’s Son Arthur Saint!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com