Family Photo: The Blair-Bleicks Do Lunch
Selma Blair and Jason Bleick brings son Arthur Saint, 4 weeks, along for a meal at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday in Hollywood, Calif.
Lunch date with the little one!
The actress, 39, introduced her newborn last week by Tweeting a sweet shot of her fashion designer beau snoozing with their son his chest.
“My boys,” Blair wrote.
