Selma Blair is sending a special message to son Arthur as she departs from her inspiring journey on Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday, it was revealed that the 50-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, decided to bow out of the competition to take care of her body.

"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair told her partner Sasha Farber in a pre-taped package. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

Blair told Farber, 38, that she plans to head back and show her 11-year-old that "sometimes you make hard decisions."

After Blair's final performance with Farber, for which the pair danced the Waltz to "What the World Needs Now," the Legally Blonde star shared a message to her son, who was in attendance on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ABC/Eric McCandless

"Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this," Blair said. "And sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile."

Following Monday's episode, Blair told reporters including PEOPLE that she made the decision to leave the show last Thursday. "I had an MRI on my knee and that doctor was like, 'Ooh, if you can choreograph it in the pool or do something, no weight bearing,'" she shared, adding that she "didn't want to leave."

Blair's son, whom she shares with ex Jason Bleick, has been a major supporter of his mom throughout her time on the competition show.

After Blair made her debut on the series, dancing an elegant routine to David Cook's "Time of My Life," Arthur told reporters that he was "really proud" of his mom.

"It's just wonderful that she does this stuff and moves around," he told Access Hollywood. "It was amazing. Even the judges were moved by it."