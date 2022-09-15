Selma Blair Says She 'Had No Idea I Had Hope' Until Son Arthur's Birth: 'I Didn't Look for My Own'

Selma Blair and Drew Barrymore are opening up about the changes they experienced when becoming moms.

In a candid conversation about their experiences with addiction on The Drew Barrymore Show, the "Sweetest Thing" actress — who opened up about addiction in her memoir Mean Baby — told Barrymore that she believed alcohol was the only way to get hope.

"I felt hope for the first time in those first sips, and so you chase it all night, you chase the hope and warmth, but I didn't look for my own," Blair explained.

"I didn't know I had hope until I saw my son," she said, referring to son Arthur Saint, 11. "And I love him more than anything."

Explaining that she talks to her son about sensitive subjects because she worries about what could happen to him or someone he cares about, she added, "We love our kids the most and we realize we want nothing to get in the way of that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Barrymore agreed, noting that her kids "have made me find the high road."

"I've never had a reason to make sure I was okay," Barrymore said, later adding, "I will be the living example of 'everything is going to be okay' for them."

The Charlie's Angels actress shares daughters Frankie, 8, and Olive, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick. L: Caption Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick. PHOTO: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images R: Caption . PHOTO: drew Barrymore/ Instagram

Blair opened up about her son's involvement amid her battle with multiple sclerosis in her documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, which premiered last October. A scene from the documentary shows Arthur shaving his mom's head prior to her life-altering stem cell transplant in 2019.

"It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different," Blair told Entertainment Tonight of letting Arthur perform the haircut. "That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included."

Blair also noted that Arthur has already forgotten some of the moments featured in the documentary. "There is so much I realize he was really young he didn't remember," she added at the time.