Selma Blair: I Don't Care Who Sees Me Breastfeed

The actress says even when in public, her child's nutrition comes first

Passerby, be warned! When Selma Blair‘s 8-month-old son is hungry, the actress doesn’t hesitate to breastfeed him, no matter the audience.

“The only time he cries is if he’s hungry,” the Anger Management star, 39, tells PEOPLE. “We all have nipples. I don’t care who I offend; my baby wants to eat. If I can’t get a cover over me quick enough, so be it.”

Her commitment to Arthur Saint‘s nutrition is what led the actress to partner with Get Real for Kids, a non-profit organization aimed at educating parents about food choices when it comes to feeding themselves and their children.

“Get Real for Kids is started by my very best childhood friend, Dr. Sue, so it made sense to get involved,” she says.

“Nourishing myself correctly is very new to me, so I’m learning as well. It was important for me to be a real mom who loves her kid and needs to have more energy for herself and is trying to learn how to do this.”

As a first-time mom, Blair admits she’s “really obsessed” with her son, and considers herself lucky that she was able to spend most of his infancy at home with him.

“I never want to leave his side,” she says. “I’m one of those hovering mothers and I know it’s really important to have an independent child, so I’m trying to back off, but it’s hard. I love him so much, and he’s so funny and cute to me.”

Blair is also enjoying her and Jason Bleick‘s baby boy‘s “sweet” and “outgoing” personality.

“He loves music, he loves to bang on the drums,” she shares. “He [also] doesn’t mind being teased, he’s an adrenaline junkie. He likes to be thrown up in the air.”