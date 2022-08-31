Selma Blair Shares First Day of School Selfie with Son Arthur, 11: 'I Am Proud of You'

Selma Blair shares son Arthur with ex Jason Bleick

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on August 31, 2022 02:57 PM
Selma Blair and son Arthur
Photo: Selma Blair/Instagram

Selma Blair is celebrating her son as he heads back to the classroom.

On Tuesday, the Cruel Intentions actress, 50, shared a car selfie with son Arthur Saint, 11, on his first day of fifth grade. The tween smiles in a navy hoodie as he looks up at the camera with eyes that look nearly identical to his mom's.

"I almost didn't get a picture with the fifth grader!" she captioned the sweet shot. "I am proud of you Arthur. Proud you even got out of the car 💁🏼✨🥇🤪"

Blair shares Arthur with ex Jason Bleick.

Last month, the Legally Blonde actress posted on Instagram in celebration of Arthur's 11th birthday.

"💛🌕🐻🎂🎈The kid is ELEVEN," she captioned the series of photos, which showed Arthur in different moments, including a sweet picture with his mom and dad and a funny one where he appears mid-air as he flopped onto his bed.

"And I love him the biggest love. Oceans. Happy birthday."

Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick arrive at a special screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles Special Screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair", Los Angeles, United States - 14 Oct 2021
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Blair opened up about her son's involvement amid her battle with multiple sclerosis in her documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, which premiered last October. A scene from the documentary shows Arthur shaving his mom's head prior to her life-altering stem cell transplant in 2019.

"It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different," Blair told Entertainment Tonight of letting Arthur perform the haircut. "That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included."

Blair also noted that Arthur has already forgotten some of the moments featured in the documentary. "There is so much I realize he was really young he didn't remember," she added at the time.

