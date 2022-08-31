Selma Blair Shares First Day of School Selfie with Son Arthur, 11: 'I Am Proud of You'

Selma Blair is celebrating her son as he heads back to the classroom.

On Tuesday, the Cruel Intentions actress, 50, shared a car selfie with son Arthur Saint, 11, on his first day of fifth grade. The tween smiles in a navy hoodie as he looks up at the camera with eyes that look nearly identical to his mom's.

"I almost didn't get a picture with the fifth grader!" she captioned the sweet shot. "I am proud of you Arthur. Proud you even got out of the car 💁🏼✨🥇🤪"

Blair shares Arthur with ex Jason Bleick.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the Legally Blonde actress posted on Instagram in celebration of Arthur's 11th birthday.

"💛🌕🐻🎂🎈The kid is ELEVEN," she captioned the series of photos, which showed Arthur in different moments, including a sweet picture with his mom and dad and a funny one where he appears mid-air as he flopped onto his bed.

"And I love him the biggest love. Oceans. Happy birthday."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Blair opened up about her son's involvement amid her battle with multiple sclerosis in her documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, which premiered last October. A scene from the documentary shows Arthur shaving his mom's head prior to her life-altering stem cell transplant in 2019.

"It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different," Blair told Entertainment Tonight of letting Arthur perform the haircut. "That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included."

Blair also noted that Arthur has already forgotten some of the moments featured in the documentary. "There is so much I realize he was really young he didn't remember," she added at the time.