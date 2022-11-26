Selma Blair Celebrates Holiday with 11-Year-Old Son Arthur in Sweet Photo: 'Happy Thanksgiving'

The actress shared a photo to Instagram of her little one sitting in a toy car and smiling big

By
Published on November 26, 2022 03:01 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick attend a special screening of Discovery+'s "Introducing, Selma Blair" at Directors Guild of America on October 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Selma Blair gave thanks with her son this year.

The Cruel Intentions actress, 50, shared an image of her 11-year-old son Arthur to her Instagram Story on Thursday while wishing her followers a happy holiday.

In the photo, Blair's only child can be seen sitting on a toy car and smiling up at his mom as their dog stands by her side. Blair kept the caption simple with a "Happy Thanksgiving," as she also included a few seasonal orange heart emojis.

Selma Blair/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/selmablair/?hl=en arthur
Selma Blair/Instagram

Arthur, whom Blair shares with ex Jason Bleick, has always been a supporter of his mom — on top of the occasional Instagram Story appearance. Back in September, Blair's son showed his mom some love during her Dancing with the Stars debut, where she shared an elegant routine to David Cook's "Time of My Life" alongside dancing partner Sasha Farber.

"I'm really proud of her," he told Access Hollywood. "It's just wonderful that she does this stuff and moves around... It was amazing. Even the judges were moved by it."

While the performance earned Blair a 28/40 from the judges, the actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, eventually decided to step away from the competition to take care of her body.

As she explained on the program, Blair "pushed as far as I could" to compete on DWTS, and had a message for her son upon her exit. She shared the message after she closed off her run on the show with a Waltz routine to "What the World Needs Now."

"Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this," Blair said. "And sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile."

Blair continued expressing her gratitude for the show on Instagram, where she wrote after her departure in October that those on the series have shown her "precious love."

"Each celebrity and pro has embraced me with the love of family," she wrote. "I am so honored. So truly honored. I weep with genuine appreciation. And gratitude. What an evening to remember. I will perfect this waltz Sasha so thoughtfully gave me. And I will dance it with wisdom and ease and great serenity. When my knee and hip heal. And I will remember these steps under a full moon of memory. With love."

In a May issue of PEOPLE, the Legally Blonde actress opened up about a new friend in her life: an English Labrador puppy named Scout. The service dog was recommended by Blair's neurologist, and bonding with the pup has been a "big undertaking" that ultimately has resulted in a "tremendous gift," she shared.

"My son, when he goes to his dad's, he loves knowing Scout is by my side," Blair said. "And I didn't realize he had concerns about my mobility or safety."

"He's with me all the time," she said of the dog. "If I fall into a big [muscle] spasm or have some trouble moving and need to recalibrate, he can get between my legs, help me get up, and balance me. It's given me a lot of independence."

