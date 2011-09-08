Spotted: Selma Blair Snuggles with Her Son
After premiering her new movie Dark Horse at the Venice Film Festival the day prior, Selma Blair cuddles up to 6-week-old sleepy son Arthur Saint in between press events Tuesday.
“He’s such an easy newborn. He’s really lovely,” the actress, 39, tells the Associated Press.
“He had a bit of a tummy-ache last night, I felt horrible. It was a tough trip over here from L.A. – it was 15 hours. It was a lot.”
Arthur is Blair’s first child with her boyfriend, fashion designer Jason Bleick.