Selma Blair Loves PaigeLauren's Baby Clothes

See how adorable Arthur Saint looks in his PaigeLauren tee, plus find out where to buy it.

Who knew California casual could look so cute!

On Dec. 9, we spotted actress Selma Blair enjoying an afternoon of fun with son Arthur Saint at the Santa Monica Pier.



And, the adorable 5-month-old looked as happy — and comfy! — as could be in a simple blue cotton top and white knit pants.

Well, it turns out he’s actually wearing PaigeLauren‘s Sapphire Tee ($26).

In fact, Blair loves the line so much that she’s stocked her little guy’s closet with loads of the company’s cozy pieces.



Last November, she even took to Twitter to show off her snoozing sweetie in one of the company’s cuddly rompers.

Also Tweeting their love for the brand? Celebrity stylist (and new mom!) Rachel Zoe, who shared that she’s “obsessed with their classic” clothes for her 9-month-old son Skyler.