Spotted: Selma Blair's Precious Cargo

A beaming Selma Blair keeps a loving grip on her little cutie, 3-month-old son Arthur Saint, while heading to dinner in New York Wednesday.

Blue-eyed babe!

The actress (and sleepy new mama), 39, says she hasn’t focused on fitness since her baby boy’s birth in July.

“I went to Pilates twice. I was too tired and falling over,” Blair laughs.

“I’m breastfeeding. I have lost maybe one pound since I left the hospital, but it’s tightened up a little.”

Arthur is her first child with boyfriend Jason Bleick.