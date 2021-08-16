Selling Tampa Star Sharelle Rosado Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Daughter with Fiancé Chad Johnson

Sharelle Rosado, who stars in the upcoming Netflix spinoff of Selling Sunset titled Selling Tampa, tells PEOPLE about expecting her fourth baby and teases the new reality series

Sharelle Rosado got a big surprise while filming her new reality series.

The luxury real estate broker will star on a forthcoming spinoff of Netflix's hit reality show Selling Sunset titled Selling Tampa, which follows her company Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm in Florida.

Rosado, 33, is currently expecting a baby daughter with her fiancé, former NFL player and Dancing with the Stars alum Chad Johnson, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. She learned the about her pregnancy news in the middle of shooting the show, making sure cameras were along to document the emotional moment.

"It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time," she says. "I just can't wait. It's actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn't even seem like it's been that long."

This will be Johnson's eighth child and Rosado's fourth. "I always wanted a big family," she says, "so I think with this last one, she's just the perfect number to finish it off." The mom adds that she's looking forward to the "amazing" newborn phase, though the "terrible twos" she could do without.

Johnson, 43, who formerly used the last name Ochocinco, was a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and competed on season 10 of Dancing with the Stars.

Netflix announced in March that the streaming service ordered a new series from Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello, an expansion of the franchise with a new destination in Tampa Bay. Selling Tampa will star Allure founder and CEO Rosado, who is also a retired veteran of the United States Army. Though she wasn't anticipating being pregnant while making the debut season of the series, coming soon to Netflix, she found a way to make it work.

"It's a little hard because while we were filming, there were times when the ladies were enjoying themselves, having fun, drinking. In the blink of an eye, you just had to cut off everything because now you're pregnant," says Rosado. "I still feel like I'm the life of the party. But it's just nice to give a toast with champagne. Can't do any of that."

"Alcohol is not something that I really need. If I want to feel like I am with them, I'll just get Sprite. Make it look like it's champagne, something bubbly," she adds. "Then I feel included."

Though plenty of drama is bound to unfold on Selling Tampa, Rosado says her military background helps her keep her team in line.

"Being in the military, it's always taught me to have bearings. I incorporate my military bearings into Allure. They know I'm the boss and I don't tolerate anything," she explains. "If it gets out of hand, I don't even have to raise my voice. I give them a look and that stern voice comes on. They know it's a time and a place for everything."

And is Rosado ready for reality TV stardom? It's a resounding yes from her.

"Being in that world, you have to open up. You have to become an open book. I was ready for all that," she tells PEOPLE. "... It's okay, we're not perfect human beings. We're not going to be the only one that goes through things that are not pleasing to everybody. It's just a life lesson. You're teaching somebody what you're going through. People are going to judge you regardless of what it is. But you're teaching somebody that's going through it that they're not the only one that are going through it."