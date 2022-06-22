Selling Tampa's Rena Frazier Welcomes Fifth Baby, Son Aero Jaden: 'He's Here'

Rena Frazier announced in February that she was expecting baby No. 5 at the same time her daughter Ariana was also pregnant with a baby boy

Selling Tampa star Rena Frazier's baby boy is here!

The real estate agent, 43, welcomed her fifth baby, a son named Aero Jaden Frazier, with husband Anddrikk Frazier on Friday, June 10, she announced on Instagram.

Frazier shared the happy news with a video of the newborn yawning and smiling, with Jonathan Singletary's "Before You Arrive" playing in the background.

"He's here," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. "6/10/22. Aero Jaden Frazier."

Frazier's castmates sent their well wishes to the new family of seven. "Congratulations such a handsome baby boy," Sharelle Rosado, who welcomed a baby girl with fiancé Chad Johnson in January, wrote.

"Congratulations ♥️♥️ he's beautiful 👶🏽," shared Alexis Williams. "Awwwww😍😍😍 he's so adorable," added Colony Reeves.

Frazier first announced she was expecting baby No. 5 in February.

"Making room for our fifth (and final 😅) addition to the bunch ❤️👶🏽We are overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy in June. This pregnancy has been different in so many ways," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos with her family as she debuted her baby bump.

The pictures featured the couple's three children Aja, Alivia, and Aryn, while Frazier's oldest daughter, Ariana, from a previous relationship, was not pictured.

In an interview with Parents.com's Kindred, the Netflix star revealed that Ariana was also pregnant at the time, expecting a baby boy.

"It's a beautiful shared experience. We kind of are going through the same thing, except she's younger than I am, so she's having a little bit of a different experience," she said.

"But we talk all the time," she said, adding that it's a "beautiful thing" to be going through the experience alongside her daughter.

Frazier said she "knew [she] wanted a big family" and that having five kids was initially in the plan.

"We wanted five, and I honestly wasn't even sure if we could because I'm in my early 40s," she shared.