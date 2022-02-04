Selling Tampa's Rena Frazier Expecting Baby No. 5 at the Same Time Her Oldest Daughter Is Pregnant

Selling Tampa star Rena Frazier is adding to her family one last time!

On Tuesday, the real estate agent, 43, announced she is pregnant, expecting her fifth baby with husband Anddrikk Frazier.

"Making room for our fifth (and final 😅) addition to the bunch ❤️👶🏽We are overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy in June. This pregnancy has been different in so many ways," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos with her family as she debuted her baby bump.

The pictures feature the couple's three children Aja, Alivia and Aryn, while Rena's oldest daughter, Ariana, from a previous relationship, is not pictured.

In an interview with Parents.com's Kindred, the Netflix star revealed that her daughter Ariana is also pregnant, expecting a baby boy. Rena welcomed Ariana when she was a teenager.

"It's a beautiful shared experience. We kind of are going through the same thing, except she's younger than I am, so she's having a little bit of a different experience," she said.

"But we talk all the time," she said, adding that it's a "beautiful thing" to be going through the experience alongside her daughter.

Rena, who is five months pregnant, said she "knew [she] wanted a big family" and that having five kids was initially in the plan.

"We wanted five, and I honestly wasn't even sure if we could because I'm in my early 40s," she shared.