'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Doesn't Have to Pay Child Support After Having 10 Kids

Bre Tiesi is shaking up the Selling Sunset cast and isn't shying away from the personal exploits that rile up the rest of The Oppenheim Group.

The latest real estate agent to join the hit Netflix reality series is already familiar to some as one of the mothers to share a child with Nick Cannon. Tiesi, 32, and Cannon, 42, welcomed son Legendary in July 2022, and the mom began shooting season 6 of the show just weeks after giving birth.

It isn't long before Tiesi's personal life becomes the talk of the luxury reality company, with the returning agents seen asking questions about the logistics of her relationship with the Masked Singer host. In the seventh episode, costar Amanza Smith asks Tiesi if it's true that someone doesn't have to pay child support after having 10 children.

"That's true," Tiesi responds as the pair share cocktails in a picturesque rooftop setting. "The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Netflix

"That explains a lot, I guess," Amanza responds in a confessional interview. "I'd keep going too."

Cannon is father to 12 children in addition to Legendary, and Tiesi is quick to point out that she doesn't rely on the comedian to finance her own life — or that of their child. "I take care of myself," she retorts. "If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I'm where I'm at."

"I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I've worked my ass off to be where I'm at," she adds in a confessional interview. "I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner."

Tiesi's parenting faces season-long scrutiny from the other agents, especially Chelsea Lazkani, who repeatedly questions how the two make it work. "My situation's interesting," Tiesi explains to the office in the season's third episode. "I don't know if I would say I'm single, I've been in — I don't want to call it open, but open relationship."

Lazkani asks if she would consider it a "polyamorous relationship," to which Tiesi replies, "I don't know about that. I just know we had a baby, we're really happy, so I'm really happy in my relationship now."

In the following episode, Lazkani tells the agents about an off-camera moment where Tiesi finds out that Cannon is having a child with another woman, noting that "she was very surprised and she was very upset." She adds that she thinks the Wild 'N Out host could be a "master manipulator" and that she doesn't believe all his children are getting the love and support they need.

"I find Nick Cannon and Bre's relationship rather off-putting, she says. "I just think we're fundamentally so different and ultimately the way I live my life is very different to her, as a Christian, so I don't know if we will ever be super, super close friends"

When Tiesi finds out her co-worker has been discussing her relationship behind her back, a heated confrontation takes place over dinner in Palm Springs in the eighth episode. "You don't need to agree with my situation, this is my situation," she announces to Lazkani. "I'm not going to have people in this office talk about my family. I'm not."

The mother soon leaves the dinner table and finishes the night by telling fellow agent Heather Rae El Moussa that she is done addressing the topic. "I understand the whole world is so concerned with my relationship, and you're just another person, fine, but mind your f----ing business then," she adds. "All I'm saying is respect me. Don't talk about my business. If you're going to, we're going to have a problem."

Tiesi has grown accustomed to people commenting on her situation and recently stood up for Cannon when an Instagram commenter tried to comment on his financial support.

When Tiesi posted about Cannon gifting her with a Lamborghini for her 32nd birthday, one user noted, "Baby daddy always coming through." Tiesi agreed, to which another commenter wrote, "not with a night nurse though," referencing a post from the new mom last fall venting about a sleepless night, after which commenters suggested Cannon wasn't supplying her with enough help.

"Y'all so dumb," Tiesi replied to the comment. "Ran with me being a sarcastic bitch and saying 'since your telling me what I should do then pay for it' into me not affording a night nurse. I co-slept and breastfeed by choice. I did not want that. I was checking someone who is yet again telling what I should do and what Nick should pay for."

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

In addition to Legendary, the comedian is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 1 next month, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole. He is dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.