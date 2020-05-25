Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Welcomes Daughter Elle Madison: 'My Heart Feels So Complete'

Baby Elle joins Maya Vander's son Aiden, whose birth she announced in April of last year

Maya Vander is a mother of two!

The Selling Sunset star announced on social media Saturday that she had welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Elle Madison, on Thursday, May 21.

"So besides Selling Sunset season 2, which aired yesterday, I have other exciting news," she said in a video posted to her Instagram feed. "Not season 3, that's also exciting. I'm happy to show you my baby girl, Elle."

Vander then panned the camera over to her newborn, fast asleep in a bassinet while Vander's husband and the couple's 13-month-old son Aiden looked on. "She was born [Thursday]. Forty-eight hours [ago]," Vander said.

"We are back home now, and Aiden is excited, kinda," she continued. "Unlike Aiden, Elle was born very quickly. Ten minutes, I was pushing, and she was out."

Vander captioned her post, "Exciting news!!! My baby girl Elle Madison was born two days ago. My heart feels so complete!"

"Maybe in season 3 I'll get another puppy instead of another baby🤣🤣 ," she joked.

Many of Vander's friends and fellow Selling Sunset cast members congratulated her on Elle's birth in the comments section. Wrote Christine Quinn, "OMG CONGRATS! I’m so happy for you!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕"

Vander spilled the beans about her second pregnancy on Jan. 2, posting a snapshot of herself and her husband on vacation in the Bahamas.

"Happy new year to all!! My 2020 is definitely going to be busy🙊," she captioned the photo, which saw her husband with his hand on her belly.

The Miami-based reality star announced Aiden's birth in April 2019, writing alongside a picture of herself with her newborn in the hospital, "Welcome to the world Aiden!!! Honestly I can't even begin to describe the feeling of being a mother, wow!!🙏❤"