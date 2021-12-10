Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Suffers Pregnancy Loss at 38 Weeks: 'Hardest Day of My Life'

"What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me," the real estate agent shared on Instagram Friday

Maya Vander is mourning the loss of her son after revealing she had a stillbirth at 38 weeks.

The Selling Sunset star shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a pregnancy loss with her third child on Thursday, calling it the "hardest day of my life."

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics," Vander writes on Instagram Friday. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone."

"What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me,' she continues. "Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date 'question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙"

Vander, who also shares daughter Elle, 19 months, and son Aiden, 2, with her husband, shared the news alongside a photo of Mason's memory box.

The celebrity real estate agent first shared she was expecting in July with a post on Instagram.

Posing on a rooftop in front of the Miami skyline, Vander smiled in a curve-hugging dress as her husband protectively cradled her baby bump.

"Here we go again...baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present! 💙👶" Vander wrote.

In October, the star wrote on Instagram that she "can't express enough how grateful I am to be these babies mom" despite some people thinking she's "crazy" to have a third child.

"Pregnancy is such an incredible experience, one I'd never take for granted. A woman's body can do incredible things ✨✨ Soaking up every moment until baby #3 arrives 💙💙💙," she added alongside a maternity photo.

When announcing Elle's birth last April, Vander joked about her family expanding so quickly.