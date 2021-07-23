Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Pregnant with Baby No. 3: 'Here We Go Again'
Maya Vander and her husband are parents to daughter Elle, 1, and son Aiden, 2
Maya Vander is expecting!
The Selling Sunset star announced that she's pregnant with her third child on Instagram Thursday. Posing on a rooftop in front of the Miami skyline, the celebrity real estate agent smiled in a curve-hugging dress as her husband protectively cradled her growing bump.
"Here we go again...baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present! 💙👶" Vander wrote. The couple share daughter Elle, 1, and son Aiden, 2.
Some of Vander's coworkers-turned-costars chimed in to share their well-wishes following the pregnancy announcement.
RELATED: Christine Quinn Reveals Details About Her Emergency C-Section As She Celebrates 2 Months with Her Son
"Omgggg I'm so happy for you!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote Christine Quinn.
"Love this pic!! Congrats my darling friend!! 💖💙💖💙💖" commented Davina Portratz, who confirmed to PEOPLE in the fall she was leaving the Oppenheim Group.
When announcing Elle's birth last April, Vander joked about her family expanding so quickly.
"Maybe in season 3 I'll get another puppy instead of another baby🤣🤣 ," she joked of Selling Sunset.
As seen on the hit Netflix show, the busy mom typically travels between Miami, where her family is, and L.A. for work — a storyline throughout the series. Last August, Vander shut down rumors that she was leaving the Oppenheim Group and stepping away from the show.
RELATED: Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Shows Off His $5.1M L.A. Mansion's 'Gothic' Hollywood Makeover
"No, I'm not leaving. I'm staying with Jason [Oppenheim]," Vander told PEOPLE, referring to the President and Founder of the brokerage. "I'm actually working with a few potential, very good clients with him in L.A. Just focusing on Miami a lot, but I have a couple of pretty interesting clients that I might have to make the trip to L.A. for."
Seasons 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset are currently filming, though Netflix has yet to announce release dates for the latest installments of the reality show, which follows the Oppenheim Group's adventures in Los Angeles luxury real estate.