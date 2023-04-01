'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Reveals She Had a Miscarriage: 'There's Still Hope'

Mary Fitzgerald is opening up about a recent miscarriage.

The Selling Sunset star and realtor, 42, revealed Friday on Instagram that she had gotten pregnant while on her honeymoon with husband Romain Bonnet, 29, in January, but things didn't go as planned.

"We were in Bali, we got pregnant and, unfortunately, that didn't work out. And on top of the miscarriage, [I] also apparently had what they called septic miscarriage, so I had to go in for surgery for that," she said.

A septic miscarriage occurs when an infection develops in the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some symptoms of a septic miscarriage include fever, chills and tenderness in the lower abdomen, and surgery is needed to remove the cause of the infection.

"The reason why I'm speaking out now is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this, and it is not easy," she said. "I needed a minute because there are so many eyes on me and everyone judges and everything, and it has been rough to say the least, but there's still hope."

"I'm gonna continue to share [my journey] because we're going to keep trying, and I'm going to leave it at that. I'm gonna continue to share it, and we're going to have very good news very soon," she tearfully added in the video. "If any of you guys are also going through it, please know you're not alone and we're gonna get there."

She echoed these sentiments in the caption of her post writing, "It's not always sunshine and butterflies, and that is okay. I wanted to share this in the hopes of letting others know they are not alone."

"I promised I would be truthful and keep you guys updated," she continued. "I have been asked some questions and finally found it within me to address this. We won't be giving up… and if this message speaks to you in any way, or you are feeling down, helpless, alone… please know we are in this together. Hang in there…"

Her husband responded to her post by saying, "It's just the beginning of our journey" and told her that he would "always be here to support" her "every step of the way."

Several of her Selling Sunset co-stars also dropped some supportive messages in her comments, including ex-Brett Oppenheim, who said, "We will always be here to support you and Romain, through anything. Love you." Chrishell Strause wrote, "You are so loved and supported🥹❤️‍🩹"

Amanza Smith cheered her on, commenting, "Most beautiful human inside and out. Love you both so much and will continue to hold you up through all your pain. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Yes you will have good news very soon. 🙏🏽😇"