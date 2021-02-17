Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child: 'Cannot Wait to Be a Mom'

Christine Quinn, who married Christian Richard in December 2019, tells PEOPLE about "manifesting" the pregnancy and what her current cravings are

Christine Quinn manifested motherhood!

The Selling Sunset star, 31, is pregnant and currently expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, PEOPLE confirms.

"We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!" Quinn tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations."

"We are so grateful to be expecting our first child," she adds. "I'm so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!"

Quinn says her baby on the way is a "night owl, like me, and moves mainly around at night." And her cravings thus far? "Fresh fruit, pizza with ranch (but not just any pizza — it must be Pizza Hut pizza!) and tons of Dr. Pepper," the mom-to-be shares.

Quinn tied the knot with her businessman husband, 41, in a gothic winter wonderland–themed ceremony held Dec. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The reality star shared details of the secret nuptials exclusively with PEOPLE in April.

"I waited to share details from our special day until now," Quinn said at the time of the wedding. "We wanted to get married in December to start off the New Year [as husband and wife]. And a winter wonderland theme with a wicked twist is memorable forever."

"We're so similar in all the ways that matter," she added about Richard, whom she met through a mutual friend. "We are both creative, driven, entrepreneurial and have always lived by our own rules."

Quinn previously told the U.K. outlet Metro in August about her desire to become a mother — and her excitement for possibly having sons one day.