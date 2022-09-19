'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Says She Still Wants to Be a Mom: 'I Plan on Adopting'

Motherhood is still very much on the table for Chrishell Stause.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, on Sunday opened up about her desire to start her family, explaining in a message on her Instagram Story that "I plan on adopting."

Though it was happy news for supporters of Stause, her revelation appeared to be inspired by frustration. It came after a follower commented on a photo Stause posted with partner Australian singer G Flip, implying that her relationship prevented her from having kids.

"You didn't want to have children?" the commenter asked.

"Please stop asking me this," Stause said on her Instagram Story in response, hinting that other commenters have been responding with more hurtful and critical messages. "At least this one didn't include hate I refuse to give a voice to by reposting."

"I understand being on Selling Sunset entitles people to questions and my life in a way. But I am tired of this question," she added.

Stause has openly discussed her desire to have children, and famously split with her ex Jason Oppenheim because they weren't on the same page when it came to having kids.

"I fell in love with a person, it's not that scandalous," Stause said in her post, after thanking some of her followers "for the love and support" they'd given her. "Love is a beautiful thing."

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

In a follow-up post, Stause responded to another comment from someone who wondered if the original message to Stause was meant to be critical.

"I don't think it was hate," the poster wrote. "I think your fans are a little confused because you were so set on making your own family and now you're like I'm living my best life leave me alone lol."

Stause used the comment to clarify more about her exit with Oppenheim. "I was looking to make a family with someone that wanted one as well," she wrote. "And if someone doesn't know if they will ever even want to have a child and is not open to adoption than those are two things that don't align for me."

"Nothing but love for my last relationship," she added. "Just know I am very happy and so is everyone involved."

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause first went public with her and and G Flip's romance in May during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion.

Back in July, Stause opened up about dating G Flip, 27, telling Vogue that the two "want some different things" when it comes to kids. "That's not where" G Flip is in their life right now, Stause said.

Still, that doesn't seem to be a problem for Stause. "It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don't want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes," she said. "Without a doubt, we'll always be in each other's lives, so that feels good. I wouldn't have known that I'm open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

When asked what the Under Construction author loves about her relationship with G Flip – who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns – Stause told the magazine, "I think my favorite part is just being around G."

Added the Netflix star: "It's such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons in June. A premiere date for season 6 of the show has not yet been announced.