Selenis Leyva Reveals How Her Mom Used to Pull Branches Off Trees and Threaten to Whip Her When She Misbehaved: 'I Can't Do That to My Daughter'

Every parent disciplines their children differently. And on PEOPLE’s Mom Talk, four celebrity moms discuss one technique that seems to be debated among parents: spanking.

“I’m against it because I know what [that’s like],” replies Orange Is the New Black actress Selenis Leyva, 43, when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi asks the group how they feel about spanking.

“And not that my parents were abusive — they just believed, ‘You’re my kid, if I gotta spank you, I’m gonna spank you,’ ” Leyva, who is mom to 13-year-old daughter Alina, adds.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Leyva goes on to paint a picture of why spanking never really occurred to her as a punishment technique to use on Alina — namely, because she remembers how she felt as a child when spanking was imminent.

“Going to the park, my mother would be like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna misbehave?’ And she’d take a branch out,” she adds. “And I was like, ‘Oooh, okay, never mind!’

“I can’t do that to my daughter,” Leyva continues. “So I’ve never spanked my daughter.”

So what did work for Leyva considering spanking was off the table?

“Timeouts were big in my house, and it worked,” she confesses.

“I have actually given myself a timeout, when [7-year-old daughter Livia Charles] did throw a tantrum,” chimes in Leyva’s OITNB costar Alysia Reiner, 45. “Which scared the daylights out of her!”

Reiner adds of her daughter’s reaction to her non-confrontational technique, “She calmed herself down because she was like, ‘W-what? What’s Mom doing?’ ”