The OITNB star shares her experiences in how their synced-up cycles affect how she parents her teen daughter

Selenis Leyva: My Daughter and I Are on the Same Cycle

The challenges that come with parenting a teenager is something Selenis Leyva knows all too well.

“It switches, on and off,” the Orange Is the New Black star, 43, says on PEOPLE’s Mom Talk about how 13-year-old daughter Alina‘s moods can tend to change back and forth from “still a kid” to “definitely a teenager.”

But Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi cuts right to the chase, asking, “Does she have her period?”

“She does,” Leyva responds. “We’re on the same cycle!”

“There you go!” says Polizzi, 28, whose own daughter, 19-month-old Giovanna Marie, won’t be hitting her teenage years for some time.

“[On some days], there are all these things happening at once: crying, slamming of doors,” Leyva adds of her daughter. “She’s a good kid, but it’s really hard emotionally because we’ve always been this little team.”

She continues, “So when I feel like my ‘team’ is no longer needing me — or needs me in a different way — it’s really strange.”

Leyva, who parents the oldest child of all the other celebrity moms in the room, shared some wise advice.

“What I tell everyone who has a younger kid is to enjoy this time,” she says.

Discipline gets a lot different when you have a teenage daughter as opposed to a child, too.

“I was able to say to her, before, ‘Because I said so.’ Now it’s harder because she’ll look at me and be like, ‘Well, why?’ ” Leyva shares. “And she’ll have moments where I feel it’s [backtalk], but it’s not — it’s her having a voice.”