Selena: The Series Star Gabriel Chavarria and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Marina Rose: ‘Best Day of My Life’

The actor, 32, and his girlfriend Arena Moreno – whom he met on the set of the Netflix series – announced the birth of their daughter Marina Rose Chavarria Moreno on Monday.

Chavarria shared photos of himself and Moreno, 28, cuddling their newborn baby in the hospital and one of the model breastfeeding.

"Marina Rose Chavarria Moreno 💜," he captioned the photos. "Welcome to the world mi amor 🌎."

The actor added, "Literally the best day of my life. @arena.moreno Te Amo!!! 💪🏽😘😘😘 God is amazing 🙏🏽."

Moreno also the photo of her breastfeeding and one of her daughter getting her heartbeat checked on her own Instagram.

"Marina Rose🌷🐚Bendecida, sana y llena de amor," she wrote, which translates to: "Blessed, healthy and full of love."

Last week, Chavarria opened up about fatherhood and the importance of Latino representation in PEOPLE's editorial series Voices for Change.

"It's a big step for me and I'm super excited, super stoked," he said of becoming a parent. "One of the things that I realized pretty quickly is that we're not just having a baby — ultimately what's really happening is we're creating a human. What kind of human are you creating? What kind of human do you want to raise?"

The East Los High star added, "At the end of the day, I want to make sure that my daughter is raised the right way and that she's here to also make an impact on the world. I want to hopefully change the world as much as I can, so that way, I'm bringing her into a world where I know that I've made my effort."

Chavarria also hopes to share the importance of hard work and dedication with his daughter Marina.

