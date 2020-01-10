Selena Gomez Clarifies Apology to Amy Schumer After Her IVF Reveal: 'My Mom Went Through the Same'

After Amy Schumer revealed she’s currently undergoing IVF on Instagram, Selena Gomez sent her a public message of support.

“I’m praying for you and chris. I’m sorry!” the “Rare” singer, 27, wrote in Schumer’s comments section.

However, some fans questioned Gomez’s heartfelt note and the entertainer later clarified her intentions. “Let me clear that up. I said I’m sorry she’s feeling that way,” the star wrote in a follow-up comment.

“My mom went through the same thing. It’s hard on women’s heart,” Gomez — who released her latest album Rare on Friday — continued, revealing her mother Mandy Teefey’s struggle with infertility.

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Amy Schumer Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

RELATED: Amy Schumer Reveals She’s Undergoing IVF and Shares Photo of Her Bruised Stomach

RELATED: Selena Gomez’s Mom Writes Heartbreaking Post Honoring the Child She Lost to Miscarriage

Two years ago, Teefey — who welcomed a daughter, 6-year-old Gracie, with husband Brian in 2013 — paid tribute to Scarlett, the daughter she lost to miscarriage in 2011.

“Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday,” Teefey captioned a series of images on her Instagram account. “Dec. 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them.”

Schumer, 38, told fans in a candid Instagram post on Thursday that she was “a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional.”

Sharing a photo of her bruised stomach from hormone injections, the actress asked other women to share their advice.

“We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling,” wrote Schumer, who welcomed her son Gene Attell in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer.