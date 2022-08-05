'Seeking Sister Wife': Jennifer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl with Nick in New Clip

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, Jennifer, Nick and April discuss raising a baby together as Danielle shares her thoughts as Nick's potential new sister wife

Published on August 5, 2022

The Seeking Sister Wife family is expanding!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the TLC show, Jennifer, 24, reveals that she is pregnant, expecting a baby girl with Nick, 38, and April, 36.

"We have something to tell you. We're pregnant!" Jennifer excitedly announces in a confessional as Nick adds, "Jennifer's expecting. We got a bun in the oven here."

"So we are having a girl. I'm excited to be a mom to a little baby again," April says as she begins to get emotional. "I'm very excited to be able to do this with you guys, it's just like me having a baby right now too."

"We wouldn't want it any other way," adds Jennifer.

As the clip continues, Nick, Jennifer, April and Nick's potential new sister wife Danielle head to the children's store to go shopping for their baby on the way.

The Davis family - Sister Wives
TLC

"This is my first biological child," Nick shares in a confessional outside of the store. "I'm hoping to be someone [Jennnifer] can be proud of and someone that will guide her in the best way possible."

"I never thought I would see myself as a mother, or wanting kids or having kids or anything like that. But coming into this situation and the love that I developed for Nick, this is the love I want to have a baby with," says Jennifer.

Jennifer says once she found out she was pregnant she and Nick told Danielle "as soon as we could" as she says it will be a "big step" for Danielle in their relationship.

"Just so [Danielle] knows she's solid and that we want her to fully experience this and feel just as a mother, just as a part of this as April and myself," Jennifer adds.

"There's a lot about what's taking place now that has me a little apprehensive about how Danielle is going to adjust to it," Nick admits. "I'm not sure where she's at in her life right now if she's ready to make those sorts of changes and adjustments that are going to be kind of forced upon her."

While browsing the store, Danielle tells Jennifer, "There's going to be so much love and support for one child and to be able to do that with you guys is really special."

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

