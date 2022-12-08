Tiffani Thiessen Shares 'What's New' with Her Family in Unconventional 2022 Holiday Card

Tiffani Thiessen's family is wishing everyone a happy holiday!

The Saved By the Bell alum, 48, exclusively shared photos of her family's holiday card with PEOPLE, showing the family of four all sporting matching red turtlenecks for the festive greeting.

On the front of the card, Thiessen, husband Brady Smith and their two kids, son Holt, 7, and daughter Harper, 12, stand in height order as a picture of the couple is underexposed in the background.

The back of the card features solo shots of each member of the family, detailing "what's new with The Smith's" as a hilarious blurb appears under each person.

"Brady has had a great 2022! He gets paid to doodle, has become the assistant coach to his son's little league team and took up two new hobbies, wood whittling and taxidermy," Smith's blurb reads, while Thiessen's says, "Tiffani continues to cook up new recipes for her family and loves learning different macrame patterns with her fun mommy group. She's also been trying to stop the aging process by doing tons of jazzercise."

As for Harper, she "started a new school this fall" and is "a whiz at making friendship bracelets which came in handy with all the new friends she has made."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Photography by Rebecca Sanabria; Card by Jill Smith Design R: Caption . PHOTO: Photography by Rebecca Sanabria; Card by Jill Smith Design

"She also landed the starring role in her school's production of Rambo. You go girl!" the card reads.

"Holt has been hunting frogs and setting small fires in our neighbor's yard. Boy, this kid has spunk," reads Holt's blurb.

"I was looking for an excuse to wear matching red turtlenecks, and well this was it. Happy Holidays!" Theissen jokes to PEOPLE of the family's card.

The actress notes that "as someone who loves to cook, this year's holiday card had many ingredients," and goes on to provide the recipe for the "Smith Holiday Card."

The ingredients include, "4 red turtlenecks, 1 mustache, 1 pearl necklace, 1 pair of eye glasses, 1 large piece of black velvet, 4 large handfuls of humor."

"Mix all ingredients and then serve," she simply writes as the directions.