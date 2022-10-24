Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the upcoming addition to her and Patrick Mahomes' family with those closest to them.

On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower. Brittany shared some photos from the event, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures.

Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mom, shared a family photo from the event on her Instagram, where two mom-daughter duos got together.

Brittany stood in the middle holding her daughter, 20-month-old Sterling Skye, as Randi posed on one side of them and her daughter, 11-year-old Mia, stood on the other.

"Beautiful day celebrating baby boy with my favorite girls 💕💕💙," she captioned the sweet shot.

Brittany wore a white tank mini dress with a long-sleeved, sheer, shimmery maxi-dress overlay, pairing the look with white heels and wearing her hair half-up, half-down. Sterling was spotted in the photos wearing a cream ruffled t-shirt with neutral crocheted overalls that read "big sister" on the front in pink and purple, with her hair just like her mom's.

Guests were seated at two long tables at the intimate event celebrating Baby Mahomes, whose name the parents have yet to hint at. Neutral balloons littered the ceiling in a beautiful cloud-like display. There was also an area for lounging and photos, where animal figures were available to pose with.

There was even a ball pit printed with "Big Sis" on the side, where Sterling entertained some toddler guests of her own.

The couple first revealed the exciting news that they would welcome a baby boy in an Instagram video montage in June, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

The excited family was seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

After squirting blue liquid from toy guns, the parents-to-be cheered alongside their guests before Mahomes jogged away and jumped, clothes still on, in the pool.

The announcement of the newest addition to the Mahomes family came two months after Brittany and Patrick, both 27, got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.

"Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."