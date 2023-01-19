See the Moment a Mom of Six Welcomes Baby No. 7 Over a Toilet — and Discovers It's Her First Girl!

Ariel and Michael Tyson's seventh baby made a very unique entrance into the world and changed their family dynamic forever

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 11:35 AM

Photo: @arielctyson/tiktok

Ariel Tyson and her husband Michael are no strangers to having kids.

With six boys between the ages of 11 and 2, the family was excited to welcome their seventh baby in late 2021. After six labor and delivery experiences, Ariel felt like she had a pretty good grasp on what to do and when — but fate had other plans when welcoming baby No. 7.

Sharing moments from her shocking birth on TikTok, Ariel revealed that the birth of her seventh baby was full of surprises.

"Caught my 9 lb. baby by myself over the toilet after a 50 min labor with only my husband there and that's when we found out it was our 1st girl after 6 boys," she captioned a video showing her shock as she caught her baby.

But that wasn't the only surprise. In a longer video showing the moment shared on the family's Instagram, Ariel's shock wasn't just because of the circumstances of her baby's birth. The couple initially took a few moments after the baby's birth to just soak up the moment before learning the sex.

"It looks like a boy to me," she first said. "Only because it looks like all of our other ones."

"Oh my goodness, it's a girl," she then shared, holding her baby close to her as Michael approached to hold them both.

Ariel and Michael's six boys were thrilled to add a little girl to the gang and since then, she's shared touching moments of the brothers tending to their baby sister.

To share the news that they welcomed a daughter with loved ones, the couple hosted a sex reveal after her birth.

Michael's family joined them in person and Ariel's over video chat, as seen in the YouTube video of the reveal.

The boys set off cannons that emitted pink smoke, letting family and friends near and far know the family added a baby girl to their brood.

