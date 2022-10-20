Missy Peregrym is heading back to TV!

The FBI star is making her return to her role as Special Agent Maggie Bell on the series after welcoming daughter Mela Joséphine in June.

CBS has shared new photos that confirm Peregrym's return in the Nov. 15 episode, titled "Ready or Not."

Peregrym wears a bomber jacket and her hair pulled back as Bell, conversing with her team. The actress also shared a behind-the-scenes moment from her return, which shows baby Mela playing with costar Zeeko Zaki's beard.

"NO ONE touches OA's beard… except…," she captioned the cute video.

Peregrym first updated fans on her intentions to return to the screen in an Instagram post in July, where she announced Mela's birth.

In part, she wrote, "@fbicbs is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September."

"I'm relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.❤️"

See Missy Peregrym Return to 'FBI' After Welcoming Daughter Mela in June: Photos. Bennett Raglin/CBS

Peregrym and husband Tom Oakley are also parents to son Otis, born as New York City shut down because of COVID-19 in March 2020.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April 2021, Peregrym discussed how she had "a lot of empathy" for first-time moms who were going through the same as her during that time.

"Any first-time mom going through this I have a lot of empathy for, because it's already scary and you have no idea what you're doing and then to not have the regular support," she said at the time.

"They usually would be able to get together with other moms, with other children. I have a lot of space in my heart for [other new mothers]. When I see them in the street, I'm like, 'How are you doing?' "