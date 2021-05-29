See Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign's Tooth Fairy Visit — Complete with 'Fairy Dust' and a Garden!

Kourtney Kardashian shares 6-year-old Reign, as well as son Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8½, with Scott Disick

Reign Disick got a very special visit from the tooth fairy Friday night.

Kourtney Kardashian, who shares the 6-year-old with ex Scott Disick, documented her elaborate set up for son Reign on her Instagram Story, first sharing a video of his bed covered in shimmering "fairy dust."

"The tooth fairy came and left some fairy dust," she captioned the clip, which showed her son sleeping soundly.

Next, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her elaborate "fairy garden," which included a fairy-sized door and a mailbox filled with notes for Reign.

"Her little fairy garden with fairy door and fairy mailbox," Kourtney, 42, wrote atop the clip, before sharing the contents of the tooth fairy's "letters."

Kourtney Kardashain, Reign, tooth fairy Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"Reign, I'm too tiny to bring a toy. Use this $ to pick one you love. Happy flying," read the pair of notes, signed "Tooth Fairy."

"Only the tooth fairy has the key to the fairy door," Kourtney captioned one last shot of the adorable fairy garden.

In addition to Reign, the Poosh founder shares son Mason, 11, and daughter Penelope, 8½, with Scott, 38.

Earlier this week, she opened up about how she includes the three kids in her self-care routine.

"Including my kids in my self-care is really helpful, because as a mom I just feel so guilty if I was like 'Guys, I'm gonna close my door and I'm gonna get a massage,' you know," she said while chatting with Miranda Kerr in a new Vogue Paris video. "My kids, actually, they love getting massages, too. So we put on a good movie, we all go in my bedroom, turn on the fireplace, and take turns getting massages."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kourtney mentioned that "mom guilt" is "so real and it never goes away."