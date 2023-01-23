See Jasmine Tookes' Supermodel Friends Celebrate the Mom-to-Be at Her Baby Shower: Photos

Jasmine Tookes is celebrating her upcoming bundle of joy with her besties.

The supermodel mom-to-be, 31, was joined by family and friends to celebrate the upcoming arrival of baby Borrero, her first baby with husband Juan David Borrero, 32.

Guests gathered on a beautiful California day to celebrate the former Victoria's Secret model, who was dressed in a sleek long white dress for the special day. Fellow models Josephine Skriver, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio and Kelsey Merritt were in attendance, celebrating the first-time mom.

The event included stations with food and sweets that featured pictures of the Tookes throughout her pregnancy. There was also an on-site embroidery artist available to customize onesies for guests.

The party had fun games and both a champagne bar and an espresso bar — which featured drinks with "Baby Borrero" written in foam.

Tookes also shared photos from the event on Instagram Monday, thanking those who helped put together the event and her guests for celebrating the growing family.

"Our baby Borrero shower was yesterday & it was perfect🤎 Thank you @theksimonegroupevents for organizing everything & a huge thank you to @carythestylist @nicolesudyka @brook.e.llen & @paigechristine for bringing my Pinterest board to life 😉," she captioned the photo set.

This is the first baby for both Tookes and Borrero, who tied the knot in Ecuador in September 2021.

In November, the mom-to-be shared black-and-white images from a Vogue photoshoot in which she cradled her baby bump.

"Baby Borrero🤎 The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can't wait to meet this precious little angel 🙏🏾 Feeling so grateful to start a family with you @juandavidborrero 🥺," she wrote in the caption.

In the comments section, Borrero replied, "Couldn't be happier to grow our family with you! ❤️❤️❤️."

The model expressed in her interview with Vogue that she and her husband waited to share her baby news because she was experiencing chronic fatigue during the first weeks of her pregnancy.

"I was so tired to the point I couldn't even read emails coming through—I'd fall asleep sitting at my computer. I almost fell asleep driving my car," she said. "The tiredness was something I had never experienced."

Tookes added that she's learned to take every stage of her pregnancy one day at a time.

"Every day is scary—you never know what's going to happen," she said. "So I just pray, hope for the best, and try to keep an open mind."