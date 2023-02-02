See Inside Stormi Webster's Epic 5th Birthday Party Complete with Merch and a StormiWorld Slide

Kylie Jenner made sure daughter Stormi had a fun-filled 5th birthday to remember.

The daughter of Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, turned 5 on Wednesday and celebrated with an epic party as seen in photos shared on the Kardashian-Jenner family's social media.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several snaps on her Instagram Story, showing off different areas of the bash. One shot showed a table filled with merch for Stormi and baby brother Aire while an outdoor area featured a giant rainbow slide with Stormi's head reminiscent of her previous StormiWorld parties.

Jenner also gave a glimpse of the extravagant decorations at the party, which included massive balloon displays with streamers.

Khloe Kardashian additionally posted scenes from the party, following daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 6, as they played with slime, painted unicorns and collected candy that seemingly came from a piñata.

The Good American co-founder, 38, also snapped a picture of Stormi's vibrant birthday cake, which was decorated with an assortment of multi-colored flowers and featured a fondant heart that read "Happy 5th Birthday Stormi."

Earlier on Wednesday, Jenner paid tribute to her little girl with a sweet post on Instagram.

Sharing a photo carousel on Wednesday morning, the mom of two showed photos of daughter Stormi enjoying herself throughout the year alongside a sweet caption.

"I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl," the mom of two wrote. "This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you for storm girl."

Stormi also received a birthday shoutout from "Lovey" Kris Jenner, who posted her own photo carousel on Instagram with special moments she's shared with Stormi throughout the years.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!! I can't believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!!" the proud grandmother wrote.

"Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives. You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend and big sister!! Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can't wait to watch your bond grow as you get older," she continued. "We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can't wait to celebrate your special day with you! Lovey xo."